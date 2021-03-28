Left Menu

8 pilgrims from TN die as tempo rams into lorry in Andhra

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 28-03-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 19:49 IST
Amaravati, Mar 28 (PTI): Eight people were killed and seven others injured on Sunday when the tempo in which they were travelling hit a stationary lorry in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The victims from Tamil Nadu were on their way back home after a pilgrimage to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh when the mishap occurred, the police said.

Seven died on the spot while another died while being shifted to a hospital, they said.

Police suspect a thick fog might have caused the mishap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

