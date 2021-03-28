Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 20:14 IST
Foreign stories at 2010 hours

Two attackers blew themselves up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during a Palm Sunday Mass on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, wounding at least 20 people, police said.

FGN15 EGYPT-2NDLD SUEZ 2 tugboats speed to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it Suez (Egypt):Two additional tugboats sped Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free. (AP) FGN10 MYANMAR-2NDLD PROTEST Myanmar protests continue a day after more than 100 killed Yangon (Myanmar): Protesters in Myanmar returned to the streets Sunday to press their demands for a return to democracy, just a day after security forces killed more than 100 people in the bloodiest day since last month's military coup.

Latest News

Lankan president says his govt will not succumb to UNHRC pressure

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday said the recent UNHRC resolution against Sri Lanka was the doing of local and foreign forces which do not want the country to progress, and vowed that his government would not succumb to such pressures...

Study finds children prefer people who speak like them

Children prefer to befriend, listen to, and imitate people who speak similarly to them, suggest the findings of a study led by researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia. While most of this research has been conducted on monol...

Vietnam remains outlier to China's COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy

Vietnam has remained an outlier to Chinas fanfare COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy campaign in Southeast Asia as either a rejection of Beijings vaccine diplomacy or a brewing geopolitical game-changer, according to a report published in Nikkei As...

COVID: 69 more deaths, 2,963 new cases in Punjab

The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 6,690 on Sunday with 69 more fatalities, while 2,963 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,31,734, a medical bulletin issued here said. The number of active cases increased to 23,917 on Sunday f...
