Foreign stories at 2010 hours

Two attackers blew themselves up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during a Palm Sunday Mass on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, wounding at least 20 people, police said.

FGN15 EGYPT-2NDLD SUEZ 2 tugboats speed to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it Suez (Egypt):Two additional tugboats sped Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free. (AP) FGN10 MYANMAR-2NDLD PROTEST Myanmar protests continue a day after more than 100 killed Yangon (Myanmar): Protesters in Myanmar returned to the streets Sunday to press their demands for a return to democracy, just a day after security forces killed more than 100 people in the bloodiest day since last month's military coup.

