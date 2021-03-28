Assam Rifles seizes heroin worth Rs 42.3 lakh in Mizoram

Assam Rifles seizes heroin worth Rs 42.3 lakh in MizoramPTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-03-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 20:16 IST
The Assam Rifles has seized heroin worth Rs 42.3 lakh from Bawngkawn Shalom Venglai area here on Sunday and apprehended two persons, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.
The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles, Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department based on specific information, the statement said.
Two persons were apprehended for possessing the contraband worth Rs 42.3 lakh, it said.
In another seizure, Assam Rifles and Customs department seized 35 cases of foreign origin cigarette at Mualkawi area in Champhai district near the Indo-Myanmar border on Sunday.
The illegal goods worth Rs 58.5 lakh was handed over to the Customs department, Assam Rifles sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
