UP: 4 held with illicit liquor

The police and the excise department conducted a joint operation here and arrested four men with over 2,000 quarter pouches of illicit liquor worth Rs 1 lakh, officials said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police, Satpal, said the operation was conducted on Saturday and 2,088 quarter pouches of illicit liquor were seized along with equipments and chemical used for making them from the house of a man named Siyaram Nishad, a resident of Dhaurahra village.

The four accused have been identified as Nishad, Jagannath Pal, Himanshu Singh and Devendra Singh, he said. The team also recovered Rs 78,730 from their possession, police said.

The SP said movable and immovable assets of the four accused will be seized.

