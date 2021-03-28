HC directs man to do community service at de-addiction centre, quashes FIR in molestation case

The Delhi High Court has directed a man accused of molesting and intimidating a woman to do community service at a de-addiction centre for a month to ''atone for his sins''.

The high court agreed to quash the criminal case against the man after noting that the woman does not want to pursue her complaint.

The court observed that in the present case, “it is the victim who is the ultimate sufferer. She has been harassed by the petitioner and she is being further harassed in the proceedings initiated against the petitioner.” Justice Subramonium Prasad warned the man not to repeat such actions in the future and also imposed costs of Rs one lakh on him, to be paid within three weeks.

“Looking at the facts and the conduct of the petitioner (man), this court is inclined to direct the petitioner to do some social service to atone for his sins. He is also warned not to repeat such actions in the future,” the court said in its order passed on March 26.

''The petitioner is directed to do one-month community service at the de-addiction Centre run by the Society for Promotion of Youth & Masses Centre…Darya Ganj… from April 1 to April 30,'' it said.

In case of any absenteeism or default or misbehaviour on the man’s part, it shall be conveyed immediately by the centre to the SHO concerned and the matter should be brought to the notice of the court for recall of the quashing order, it said.

The court said out of the costs of Rs one lakh, Rs 25,000 each should be given in the DHCBA Lawyers Social Security and Welfare Fund and Nirmal Chhaya Foundation and Rs 50,000 to the Army Welfare Fund Battle Casualties.

A criminal case was lodged against the man for the alleged offences of molestation and criminal intimidation on July 15, last year at Vikas Puri Police Station on the complaint of a woman that while she along with her colleagues was sitting at the PVR complex, the accused came to her and told her that he was a millionaire.

When he was rebuked and asked to go away, he left but after a few minutes, he returned and tried to speak to her, the complainant alleged, adding that, thereafter, the man held the woman’s hand and twisted it.

It alleged that the man had hit the woman on her face and her spectacles fell. He also hit her with his bag, after which she raised an alarm and passersby gathered there and the man ran away.

On the basis of the woman’s complaint, a case was registered and the man was arrested on July 21 last year and later released on bail.

The petition for quashing of FIR was filed in the high court by the man who stated that the two sides have reached a compromise and the woman too informed the court that she was not inclined to pursue the matter.

The court noted that a perusal of the complaint showed that the man acted in a very high-handed manner. It said there were CCTV footage that showed that he committed the offences of molestation and criminal intimidation and eye-witnesses to the incident.

The court said that after completion of one month of community service, a certificate should be filed by the de-addiction centre to show compliance of the order.

