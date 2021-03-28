Two civilians injured in grenade attack in J-K's Anantnag

Two civilians injured in grenade attack in J-K's AnantnagPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-03-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 20:45 IST
Two civilians were injured after militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place at Sangam in Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.
The grenade exploded on the roadside, causing minor injuries to the two civilians, he said.
Security forces have launched a hunt to nab the militants, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
