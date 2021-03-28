Teacher shot dead in Haryana

Teacher shot dead in HaryanaPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 21:00 IST
A 34-year-old teacher was shot dead by three assailants in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Sunday, police said.
Anil, a guest teacher employed at Najafgarh in Delhi, was at a meat shop located at Dujana Chowk on the Rohtak-Jhajjar highway when three men came on a bike shot at him, police said.
Seven to eight bullets were fired, said Roshan Lal, Inspector, police station (Dujana).
Police suspect old enmity of Anil's family with a main accused identified as Sanjay, a resident of Birdhana in Jhajjar, as the reason behind this incident.
A case of murder has been registered against Sanjay and two others, said police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Manila orders anyone below 18 to stay indoors as virus cases surge
Param Bir Singh shifted to Home Guard; Hemant Nagrale will be new police chief of Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
The question of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigning does not arise: NCP state chief Jayant Patil.
Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Anil Deshmukh over corruption allegation
No question of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigning: NCP state chief