Teacher shot dead in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 21:00 IST
A 34-year-old teacher was shot dead by three assailants in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Sunday, police said.

Anil, a guest teacher employed at Najafgarh in Delhi, was at a meat shop located at Dujana Chowk on the Rohtak-Jhajjar highway when three men came on a bike shot at him, police said.

Seven to eight bullets were fired, said Roshan Lal, Inspector, police station (Dujana).

Police suspect old enmity of Anil's family with a main accused identified as Sanjay, a resident of Birdhana in Jhajjar, as the reason behind this incident.

A case of murder has been registered against Sanjay and two others, said police.

