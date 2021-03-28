Sadhu accuses C'garh cops of assault, SP denies allegations

A 33-year-old 'Naga sadhu' has accused police of assaulting him when he went to lodge a complaint of theft of valuables and money in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district.

Refuting the allegations of Mahant Gangapuri Maharaj of Kerala, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal said a probe had been ordered nonetheless.

''A case was registered on March 25 in Torwa police station in connection with the theft based on the sadhu's complaint. He said he had arrived here from Kerala on board the Thiruvananthapuram Express on March 22 and had stayed at the railway station for the night,'' the SP said.

''At around 4am on March 23, he said two people on a motorcycle stole his bag containing Rs 1.25 lakh, two gold chains, railway ticket and other documents. He said he could not narrate the incident to Torwa police due to a language barrier,'' the official added.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC on March 25, and contrary to what the sadhu claimed, he was not assaulted by Torwa police station personnel, the SP asserted.

A City Superintendent of Police (CSP) will probe the matter, as it is not clear who assaulted the sadhu, the SP said, adding that earlier the complainant had said police had looted him but then retracted the allegation.

Moreover, the reservation chart of the train has been checked and there is no passenger by the name the complainant has told us, the SP added.

