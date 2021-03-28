Man charged under NSA for kidnap-murder of boy in UP

The authorities have slapped charges under the stringent National Security Act on a man for allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old boy for ransom and subsequently killing him in Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh last year, police said on Sunday.

The district administration had invoked charges under the NSA against Hasan Mohammad in February, the police said.

Under the NSA, one can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar, accused Hasan Mohammad, his son Kaleem and four other family members had abducted 12-year-old Ved Prakash Chaudhary on October 29 last year when he was going to coaching classes.

They had demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh from the family of the Dalit boy, a resident of Majhauli village in the Matera police station area. But, the accused killed the boy and threw his body in a canal.

On a complaint lodged by the boy's father, a case was registered against Hasan, his son Kaleem and four other family members, including three women.

Police said the boy was kidnapped and killed days after his father had objected to Kaleem not undergoing quarantine as required under the coronavirus guidelines following his return from Mumbai where he used to run a food stall.

Authorities sent Kaleem to quarantine after a complaint was received from the boy's father which angered him and his family, the police said.

