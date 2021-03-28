Left Menu

Rape survivor tied, paraded with accused in MP village; 6 held

PTI | Alirajpur | Updated: 28-03-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 21:48 IST
Rape survivor tied, paraded with accused in MP village; 6 held

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man on Sunday in tribal- dominated Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh, following which villagers paraded both the accused and the victim in public by tying them with ropes, police said.

A total of six persons, including the man who is accused of rape, and five villagers, have been arrested.

A video showing the girl and the accused tied with ropes, being beaten and forced to walk in public in the village under Jobat police station amidst slogans of ''Bharat Mata Ki Jai'' has gone viral on social media.

The girl was rescued by police, a senior officer said.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dilip Singh Bilwal said two cases were registered on Sunday on the FIRs lodged by the victim.

''One of the cases was registered against the 21-year-old man who is accused of rape. Another FIR was registered against family members of the girl and villagers for parading her in the village and beating her,'' Bilwal said, adding that the rape accused is married with two children.

He has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Family members and relatives of the victim were booked under sections 294 (Obscene act in public places), 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and other sections of the IPC, the officer said.

