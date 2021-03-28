Left Menu

Man takes to snatching jewellery to stock gold for daughter's wedding; arrested with son

A similar case was registered in Dabri area on March 17. During interrogation, Sarvpal disclosed that he took to snatching as he wanted to stock gold for his daughters marriage who is engaged, police added.

A 50-year-old man, who took to snatching jewellery in order to stock gold for his daughter's wedding, has been arrested along with his son, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

According to police, a complaint about two persons on a black scooter snatching the gold chain of a woman was registered on February 17. A similar case was registered in Dabri area on March 17. ''During investigation, police identified the scooter an apprehended Sarvapal Singh and his 24-year-old son Jasmeet from Bahadurgarh in Haryana,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

Sarvapal used to wear a black mask, a black helmet, and hide the front number plate by pasting white paper on the last four digits and rear number plate by putting mud on it, the DCP said. During interrogation, Sarvpal disclosed that he took to snatching as he wanted to stock gold for his daughter's marriage who is engaged, police added.

