1971 Battle of Basantar hero, Lt Gen Pinto (retd) dies at 97

A military hero who led an infantry division to a legendary victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan War died in Pune at the age of 97, a senior official said on Sunday.
Lieutenant General WAG Pinto (Retd) led the 54 Infantry Division in the Battle of Basantar in the war that gave birth to Bangladesh, leading his troops from the front with the motto he coined ''bash on regardless'', he said.
''In this battle, Pinto's division won as many as 196 gallantry medals in just 14 days of fierce fighting, including two Param Vir Chakras and nine Maha Vir Chakras,'' the official added.
In a solemn ceremony here on Sunday, Pinto was remembered by a host of military officials, including General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern CommandLieutenant General JS Nain.
