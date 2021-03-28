Scoreboard: India vs England, 3rd ODI

England Innings Jason Roy b Bhuvneshwar 14 Jonny Bairstow lbw b Bhuvneshwar 1 Ben Stokes c Dhawan b Natarajan 35 Dawid Malan c Rohit b Thakur 50 Jos Buttler lbw b Thakur 15 Liam Livingstone c and b Thakur 36 Moeen Ali c Hardik b Bhuvneshwar 29 Sam Curran not out 95 Adil Rashid c Kohli b Thakur 19 Mark Wood run out 14 Reece Topley not out 1 Extras: (lb-1, w-12) 13 Total: (For 9 wickets in 50 overs) 322 Fall of Wickets: 1/14 2/28 3/68 4/95 5/155 6/168 7/200 8/257 9/317 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-0-42-3, T Natarajan 10-0-73-1, Prasidh Krishna 7-0-62-0, Shardul Thakur 10-0-67-4, Hardik Pandya 9-0-48-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-0.

