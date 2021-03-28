Woman poisons 2 children to death in Odisha

Woman poisons 2 children to death in OdishaPTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-03-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 22:47 IST
Two boys died and another girl is struggling for her life as their mother allegedly poisoned them and then consumed the toxic substance herself in a village on the outskirts of the Odisha capital on Sunday, police said.
The condition of the woman, a daily wager, and her 18 -month-old girl child is critical and they are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Cuttack, an officer said.
The incident took place in Mendhasal village in Chandaka police station area, he said.
The two boys were aged three and four-and-a-half years, the officer said.
An investigation is underway to find out the reason why the woman poisoned her children and consumed the toxic substance herself, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
