Woman poisons 2 children to death in Odisha

Two boys died and another girl is struggling for her life as their mother allegedly poisoned them and then consumed the toxic substance herself in a village on the outskirts of the Odisha capital on Sunday, police said.

The condition of the woman, a daily wager, and her 18 -month-old girl child is critical and they are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Cuttack, an officer said.

The incident took place in Mendhasal village in Chandaka police station area, he said.

The two boys were aged three and four-and-a-half years, the officer said.

An investigation is underway to find out the reason why the woman poisoned her children and consumed the toxic substance herself, he added.

