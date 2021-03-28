Dozens dead, hundreds rescued after Islamist attack on Mozambican town

Dozens of people were killed in an attack on the northern Mozambique town of Palma this week, a spokesman for the defence and security forces said, including seven people killed when their convoy of cars was ambushed as they tried to escape.

Hundreds of other people, both locals and foreigners, have been rescued from the town, located near gas projects worth $60 billion, spokesman Omar Saranga told journalists on Sunday.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)