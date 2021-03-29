Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Birx says COVID death toll in U.S. would have been mitigated with earlier action

Dr. Deborah Birx, who coordinated the White House coronavirus task force under President Donald Trump, believes the COVID-19 death toll in the United States would have been substantially lower if the government had responded more effectively. In an interview with CNN, parts of which were released before broadcast later on Sunday, Birx said there was an "excuse" for the initial surge of deaths last year as the government grappled with the start of the pandemic. Colorado mass shooting suspect moved to another jail over 'safety concerns'

Advertisement

The suspect jailed on 10 counts of murder in this week's mass shooting in Colorado has been moved to another detention center because of "safety concerns and threats," and he faces additional attempted-murder charges, officials said on Friday. Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty and Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold told reporters they were still trying to learn what drove Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa to open fire on Monday at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, some 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver. Five killed, one hurt as helicopter crashes at Alaska glacier

Five people were killed and one injured in a helicopter crash at a glacier near Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said on Sunday. Searchers found the crash site and lone survivor late Saturday night after the chopper was reported overdue, the troopers said in a written statement. The injured person was rescued and reported to be in serious but stable condition. U.S. administers 143 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 143,462,691 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 180,646,465 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said. Aides to New York Governor Cuomo subpoenaed in sexual harassment probe: WSJ

The New York state attorney general’s office has subpoenaed dozens of officials in New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration as part of a probe into sexual harassment accusations, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Friday. https://on.wsj.com/3lUDiZE Cuomo's aide Melissa DeRosa, whose title is secretary to the governor, was among the officials to receive a subpoena earlier this month, the newspaper reported citing people familiar with the matter.

U.S. religious-rights official says she is 'flattered' to be target of China sanctions A U.S. religious-rights official said she was "flattered" to be the target of Chinese government sanctions stemming from a dispute between the two countries over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims, which Washington has described as genocide. The United States on Saturday condemned China's sanctions against two Americans and a Canadian lawmaker, which followed those imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada last week for what they say are violations of the rights of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities China's western region of Xinjiang.

Oatmeal yes, eggs no: Gaps emerge in U.S. anti-hunger push for children When the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of U.S. schools a year ago, Congress took action to ensure that low-income families whose children received free meals at school would have money to buy food on their own. But nobody told AmberLee McCann.

Teen girls charged in Washington, D.C., carjacking that killed Pakistani food deliverer Two girls, ages 13 and 15, were charged with the murder and carjacking of a Pakistani immigrant killed last week while working at his job delivering food in Washington, D.C., in an incident a bystander captured on video. Mohammad Anwar, 66, died when police said the girls, armed with a taser, sped off in his car as he clung to the driver's side with the door open and crashed seconds later just outside the ballpark of the Washington Nationals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)