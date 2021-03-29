2 children die after mosque's pillar collapses in UP's Shamli district

Two children were killed and one was seriously injured when a pillar of a mosque collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Monday.

The children, aged between 10 to 12 years, had gone to the mosque in Momin Nagar on Sunday night on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, they said. Khurshid (12) and Matloob (12) were declared dead at a hospital while Sameer (10) was referred to another health facility for higher treatment as his condition was serious, police said.

The pillar collapsed when people were offering prayers at the mosque.

