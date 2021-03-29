Stranded Ever Given starts engines after Suez Canal refloat - sources

Stranded Ever Given starts engines after Suez Canal refloat - sourcesReuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-03-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 10:13 IST
The stranded Suez Canal container ship Ever Given has almost been completely floated and will undergo initial inspections before being moved, a shipping source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The ship's engines had started and preparations were under way to move the Ever Given to the Great Lakes area, a canal source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Suez Canal
- Great Lakes
- Ever Given