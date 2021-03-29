40 shanties gutted in a fire in Salt Lake

At least 40 shanties in Salt Lake City's Central Park area were completely gutted in a fire that broke out on Monday morning, a senior police officer said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze which broke out at a temporary roadside shanty in the Central Park area at around 8.16 am, the officer said.

At least 12 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire, he said.

''The fire is under control. The cooling process is on.

There is no casualty as we had evacuated the entire area,'' the officer said.

State Fire minister Sujit Bose rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue process.

