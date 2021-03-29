Czech billionaire Kellner killed in Alaska helicopter crash

Czech billionaire Kellner killed in Alaska helicopter crashReuters | Prague | Updated: 29-03-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 11:16 IST
The Czech Republic's richest man, billionaire Petr Keller, was killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska, his financial group PPF said on Monday.
PPF said five people died in the crash, whose circumstances were being investigated.
