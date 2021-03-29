Thailand preparing for possible refugee exodus from Myanmar - PM
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday his government is preparing for a potential flood of refugees from neighbouring Myanmar. "We don't want to have an exodus into our territory, but we will observe human rights, too," Prayuth told reporters when asked about a weekend of violence in Myanmar during anti-coup demonstrations.Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 29-03-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 11:19 IST
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday his government is preparing for a potential flood of refugees from neighboring Myanmar.
"We don't want to have an exodus into our territory, but we will observe human rights, too," Prayuth told reporters when asked about a weekend of violence in Myanmar during anti-coup demonstrations. "How many refugees are expected? We have prepared an area, but how many - we are not talking about that."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- Prayuth
- Prayuth Chan
- Thailand
ALSO READ
Myanmar civilian leader vows 'revolution' against junta
WRAPUP 1-Myanmar civilian leader says people should defend themselves as toll mounts
One protester killed in Myanmar's Bago town -witnesses, domestic media
WRAPUP 2-Two killed in Myanmar protests, civilian leader says people should defend themselves
At least 2 people shot dead in Myanmar anti-coup protests