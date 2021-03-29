Left Menu

Thailand preparing for possible refugee exodus from Myanmar - PM

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday his government is preparing for a potential flood of refugees from neighbouring Myanmar. "We don't want to have an exodus into our territory, but we will observe human rights, too," Prayuth told reporters when asked about a weekend of violence in Myanmar during anti-coup demonstrations.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 29-03-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 11:19 IST
File Photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@prayutofficial)

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday his government is preparing for a potential flood of refugees from neighboring Myanmar.

"We don't want to have an exodus into our territory, but we will observe human rights, too," Prayuth told reporters when asked about a weekend of violence in Myanmar during anti-coup demonstrations. "How many refugees are expected? We have prepared an area, but how many - we are not talking about that."

