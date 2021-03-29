Left Menu

Indonesia raids find explosives related to church attack - TV

About 20 suspected JAD members were arrested in January and authorities believe the group was involved in the twin suicide attack on a Philippine church in 2019 that killed more than 20 people. Makassar, the biggest city on Sulawesi island, reflects the religious makeup of Indonesia, which is the world's largest Muslim-majority country and has a substantial Christian minority, among other faiths.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 29-03-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 11:59 IST
Indonesia raids find explosives related to church attack - TV
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

Indonesian police found explosives on Monday in a raid outside the capital city Jakarta related to Sunday's suicide attack on a cathedral on Sulawesi island, news channel Kompas TV reported.

Raids were conducted in several places in response to the attack in the city of Makassar, Kompas reported. The two bombers were the only fatalities in the incident, which wounded 19 people and took place as mass was finishing on the first day of the Easter Holy Week.

Jakarta police declined to comment on reports of the raids and national police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Police on Sunday said the bombers were a man and a woman who belonged to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an Islamic State-inspired militant group suspected of suicide attacks on churches and a police post that killed at least 30 people in the city of Surabaya in 2018.

Four suspected JAD members were arrested on Sunday in the province of West Nusa Tengara related to the cathedral attack that same day. About 20 suspected JAD members were arrested in January and authorities believe the group was involved in the twin suicide attack on a Philippine church in 2019 that killed more than 20 people.

Makassar, the biggest city on Sulawesi island, reflects the religious makeup of Indonesia, which is the world's largest Muslim-majority country and has a substantial Christian minority, among other faiths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&J in deal to supply COVID-19 vaccines to African Union member states

Johnson Johnson said on Monday that its unit, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, entered into a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust AVAT to make available up to 220 million doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate.The company...

West Bengal: BJP worker's mother, who was allegedly attacked by TMC workers in February, dies

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP worker from Nimta, Gopal Majumdars 85-year-old mother, Shobha Majumdar, who was allegedly beaten up by Trinamool Congress TMC workers last month in the North 24 Parganas district, died in the wee hours of Monday. ...

British stocks inch higher as lockdown measures ease further

UK shares edged higher on Monday as market participants cheered the easing of more lockdown measures, with consumer stocks among the best performers while energy stocks tracked a fall in oil prices. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1, ...

European stocks near record highs on recovery hopes; Credit Suisse slumps

European stocks edged closer to a record high on Monday on optimism over a global economic recovery, while Credit Suisse tumbled following a warning of significant losses from exiting positions after a U.S.-based hedge fund defaulted on mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021