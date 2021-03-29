Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-03-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 12:06 IST
9 arrested from farmhouse in MP for COVID-19 rules violation

Police have raided a farmhouse in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city and arrested nine people for allegedly violating the lockdown and other COVID-19 prevention norms, an official said on Monday.

After the raid conducted on Sunday evening, the police sealed the farmhouse located in Sunshine Colony here, Sub- Divisional Magistrate Pratul Sinha said.

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government last week announced Sunday lockdown in 12 cities - Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Khargone, Vidisha, Ujjain, Gwalior, Narsinghpur and Saunsar.

Sinha informed that despite the lockdown and other COVID-19-related restrictions, the accused organised a party at the farmhouse where liquor was also served.

The farmhouse owner and eight other persons were arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), he said.

On Sunday, Indore recorded 603 fresh cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the district to 67,791.

The overall COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 2,88,683 with 2,276 fresh cases on Sunday evening, as per official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

