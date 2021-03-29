Illegal casino busted in Delhi, 14 arrested

The Delhi Police have busted an illegal casino running in a hotel in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj and arrested 14 people, including five women, officials said on Monday.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the station house officer of Vasant Kunj (South) while three police personnel of the concerned police station have been sent to district lines in connection with the incident, they said.

''We received a tip-off regarding illegal gambling at Radisson Blu Hotel, Mahipalpur. A raid was conducted in rooms number 101 and 103 of the hotel during which 14 people were found gambling using colourful chips and cards. These chips were used as a transaction currency and the actual cash payment was made the next day,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

All of them were taken into police custody. A total of Rs 1.12 lakh in cash, 6,100 chips worth Rs 30,50,000 and 30 sets of cards were recovered during the raid, he said.

Five women -- four from Nepal and one from Punjab -- were among those arrested. All men arrested are from Delhi-NCR, the police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Delhi Public Gambling Act, they said.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the SHO of Vasant Kunj (South) in connection with the incident. Three police personnel of the concerned police station have been sent to district lines. They will also be included in the punishment parade conducted by the DCP (southwest) every Saturday, the officials said.

