Left Menu

Illegal casino busted in Delhi, 14 arrested

The Delhi Police have busted an illegal casino running in a hotel in southwest Delhis Vasant Kunj and arrested 14 people, including five women, officials said on Monday.A show-cause notice has been issued to the station house officer of Vasant Kunj South while three police personnel of the concerned police station have been sent to district lines in connection with the incident, they said.We received a tip-off regarding illegal gambling at Radisson Blu Hotel, Mahipalpur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 12:47 IST
Illegal casino busted in Delhi, 14 arrested

The Delhi Police have busted an illegal casino running in a hotel in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj and arrested 14 people, including five women, officials said on Monday.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the station house officer of Vasant Kunj (South) while three police personnel of the concerned police station have been sent to district lines in connection with the incident, they said.

''We received a tip-off regarding illegal gambling at Radisson Blu Hotel, Mahipalpur. A raid was conducted in rooms number 101 and 103 of the hotel during which 14 people were found gambling using colourful chips and cards. These chips were used as a transaction currency and the actual cash payment was made the next day,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

All of them were taken into police custody. A total of Rs 1.12 lakh in cash, 6,100 chips worth Rs 30,50,000 and 30 sets of cards were recovered during the raid, he said.

Five women -- four from Nepal and one from Punjab -- were among those arrested. All men arrested are from Delhi-NCR, the police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Delhi Public Gambling Act, they said.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the SHO of Vasant Kunj (South) in connection with the incident. Three police personnel of the concerned police station have been sent to district lines. They will also be included in the punishment parade conducted by the DCP (southwest) every Saturday, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&J in deal to supply COVID-19 vaccines to African Union member states

Johnson Johnson said on Monday that its unit, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, entered into a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust AVAT to make available up to 220 million doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate.The company...

West Bengal: BJP worker's mother, who was allegedly attacked by TMC workers in February, dies

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP worker from Nimta, Gopal Majumdars 85-year-old mother, Shobha Majumdar, who was allegedly beaten up by Trinamool Congress TMC workers last month in the North 24 Parganas district, died in the wee hours of Monday. ...

British stocks inch higher as lockdown measures ease further

UK shares edged higher on Monday as market participants cheered the easing of more lockdown measures, with consumer stocks among the best performers while energy stocks tracked a fall in oil prices. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1, ...

European stocks near record highs on recovery hopes; Credit Suisse slumps

European stocks edged closer to a record high on Monday on optimism over a global economic recovery, while Credit Suisse tumbled following a warning of significant losses from exiting positions after a U.S.-based hedge fund defaulted on mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021