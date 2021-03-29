Two soldiers killed in raid on military camp in northern Ivory Coast -military sources

Two soldiers killed in raid on military camp in northern Ivory Coast -military sourcesReuters | Abidjan | Updated: 29-03-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 13:31 IST
Two soldiers were killed and one wounded in a raid on a military camp in northern Ivory Coast early Monday morning, four senior military sources said.
Two of the assailants were also killed in the ensuing skirmish, the sources said.
