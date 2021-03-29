Left Menu

Holi revellers violate COVID-19 norms in Mumbai suburb

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 13:53 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

A large number of people, most of them without masks, gathered on a road in Mahim area of Mumbai on Monday morning and celebrated Holi while dancing to loud music, in violation of the COVID-19 guidelines.

Around 100 to 150 people came out of their homes to celebrate the festival on the road located in Mahim Koliwada, even as police officials present there apparently did nothing to stop them.

Some women danced to loud music, while a few persons in the crowd were seen wearing PPE suits.

A police official said they asked the people to stop the music and go back to their homes, but they did not pay heed to the advice.

Later, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok and other senior police officials reached the spot and stopped the revelry, he said.

''We asked the people to disperse and clear the road.

As of now, no FIR has been registered,'' Mahim police station's senior inspector Vilas Shinde said.

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation last week announced that Holi celebrations will not be permitted in both private or public places in the city.

Despite the appeal for a low-key Holi celebration, people were seen assembling at many places in the city on Monday without wearing masks and violating the social distancing norms, another police official said.

Struggling to arrest the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a ban on all types of gatherings, including political and religious.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked officials to prepare a plan for implementation of a lockdown which will have a minimum impact on the state's economy.

Maharashtra has seen a huge rise in coronavirus positive cases over the last week. As many as one lakh new cases of the viral infection were added to the state's tally in such a short period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

