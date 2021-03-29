Russia reports 8,711 new coronavirus cases, 293 deaths

Russia reported 8,711 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 1,612 in Moscow, which pushed the national tally to 4,528,543 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 293 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking its coronavirus death toll to 98,033.

