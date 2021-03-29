Municipal councillor, personal security guard shot dead by militants in J&K's Sopore

Municipal councillor, personal security guard shot dead by militants in J&K's SoporePTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-03-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:10 IST
Srinagar, Mar 29 (PTI) A block development council (BDC) member and his personal security guard were killed and a civilian was injured in a militant attack outside the municipality office in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, police said.
Militants opened fire on BDC member Reyaz Ahmad and his security guard Shafat Ahmad outside the municipality office in Sopore, a police official said.
Both Reyaz and Shafat died on the spot while a civilian sustained injuries in the attack, he added.
Police have cordoned off the area to track down the assailants.
