Two soldiers killed in raid on Ivory Coast military camp - military sources

Two soldiers were killed and one wounded when their military camp in northern Ivory Coast was attacked early on Monday, four senior military sources said.

Two assailants were also killed, the sources said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. An Ivorian army source said the attackers had been identified as from neighbouring Burkina Faso, but this could not be confirmed.

Weapons and other military equipment were seized, and Ivory Coasts troops were carrying out search operation in the area, one of the senior military source said. Thirteen Ivorian solders were killed when the same military outpost was ambushed last year. The defence ministry blamed the attack on jihadists, and dozens of suspected militants were arrested.

Armed militant groups linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State present in Ivory Coast's northern neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso have made incursions in southern coastal states, raising fears the instability could spread further south.

