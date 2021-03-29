Left Menu

Two soldiers killed in raid on Ivory Coast military camp - military sources

An Ivorian army source said the attackers had been identified as from neighbouring Burkina Faso, but this could not be confirmed. Weapons and other military equipment were seized, and Ivory Coasts troops were carrying out search operation in the area, one of the senior military source said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:13 IST
Two soldiers killed in raid on Ivory Coast military camp - military sources

Two soldiers were killed and one wounded when their military camp in northern Ivory Coast was attacked early on Monday, four senior military sources said.

Two assailants were also killed, the sources said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. An Ivorian army source said the attackers had been identified as from neighbouring Burkina Faso, but this could not be confirmed.

Weapons and other military equipment were seized, and Ivory Coasts troops were carrying out search operation in the area, one of the senior military source said. Thirteen Ivorian solders were killed when the same military outpost was ambushed last year. The defence ministry blamed the attack on jihadists, and dozens of suspected militants were arrested.

Armed militant groups linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State present in Ivory Coast's northern neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso have made incursions in southern coastal states, raising fears the instability could spread further south.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Backlogs from Suez stranding could take months to clear, Maersk says

The stranding of a container ship in the Suez Canal has created disruptions in the global shipping industry that could take weeks and possibly months to clear, shipping group Maersk said.Even when the canal gets reopened, the ripple effects...

Hong Kong stocks flat as tech retreat offsets China industrials' earnings cheer

Hong Kong shares ended flat on Monday, as a retreat in IT stocks offset gains for energy firms, after Chinese industrial firms posted upbeat annual earnings. The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 28,338.30, while the China Enterprises Index ...

UK shares turn negative as banks, miners drag

British shares reversed early gains on Monday, weighed down by banks and miners, although further easing of lockdown measures in England paved the way for a pickup in economic activity. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4, with bank s...

EXCLUSIVE-Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency

Visa Inc said on Monday it will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital currencies by the mainstream financial industry.Visa has launched t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021