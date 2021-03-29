Maharashtra govt failed in controlling COVID-19 second wave: BJP's Amar Sable

By Amit Kumar Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable on Monday alleged that Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has failed to control the second wave of COVID -19 in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sable said, "The second wave of COVID-19 in Maharashtra has caused havoc. At this time, saving the lives of people and giving relief to the public should be the biggest priority of the government but, unfortunately, that is not happening." "Whether it is health facilities or law and order situation, people of the state have lost trust in the Maharashtra government. Because the cases of COVID -19 are continuously increasing in the state. In such a situation, the Maharashtra government needs to improve the health facilities but it does not appear to be happening," he added.

Advertisement

Maharashtra recorded 40,414 cases and 108 fatalities in the last 24 hours. At a meeting with senior health officials and the COVID-19 task force, Maharashtra Chief Minister warned that the cases are rising because people are not following guidelines seriously and that is why strict steps, like lockdown, are needed to be considered.

India has continued to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases as 68,020 coronavirus fresh infections and 291 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload of the country to over 1.20 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)