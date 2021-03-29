Left Menu

Maharashtra govt failed in controlling COVID-19 second wave: BJP's Amar Sable

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable on Monday alleged that Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has failed to control the second wave of COVID -19 in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:22 IST
Maharashtra govt failed in controlling COVID-19 second wave: BJP's Amar Sable
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable . Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable on Monday alleged that Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has failed to control the second wave of COVID -19 in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sable said, "The second wave of COVID-19 in Maharashtra has caused havoc. At this time, saving the lives of people and giving relief to the public should be the biggest priority of the government but, unfortunately, that is not happening." "Whether it is health facilities or law and order situation, people of the state have lost trust in the Maharashtra government. Because the cases of COVID -19 are continuously increasing in the state. In such a situation, the Maharashtra government needs to improve the health facilities but it does not appear to be happening," he added.

Maharashtra recorded 40,414 cases and 108 fatalities in the last 24 hours. At a meeting with senior health officials and the COVID-19 task force, Maharashtra Chief Minister warned that the cases are rising because people are not following guidelines seriously and that is why strict steps, like lockdown, are needed to be considered.

India has continued to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases as 68,020 coronavirus fresh infections and 291 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload of the country to over 1.20 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tributes paid to Czech billionaire killed in chopper crash

Politicians and friends in the Czech Republic have paid tribute to Petr Kellner, the countrys richest man, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska. He was 56.Kellner was one of five people, including the pilot, who died in the accide...

'Godzilla vs. Kong' fares well at Indian box office, mints Rs 28.96 crores during extended weekend

The recently-released action-packed film Godzilla vs. Kong is proving to be a major force to reckon with at the Indian box office. The film, which hit the big screens on last Wednesday, has registered a good first extended weekend. Amid the...

MUFG, Sumitomo face climate votes at AGMs as activism grows in Japan

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japans biggest bank, and Sumitomo Corp, one of the countrys largest trading houses, are being targeted with climate resolutions from activist shareholders at their annual shareholder meetings. Shareholders at...

AP Exclusive: WHO report says animals likely source of COVID

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is extremely unlikely, according to a draft copy obtained by T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021