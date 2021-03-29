Left Menu

Guterres says UN negotiating with China on unfettered access to Xinjiang

The United Nations is holding "serious negotiations" with China on gaining unfettered access to the Xinjiang region to verify reports that Muslim Uighurs are being persecuted, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said. The UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said last month that reports of arbitrary detention, ill-treatment, sexual violence and forced labor in Xinjiang necessitated a thorough and independent assessment.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:34 IST
Guterres says UN negotiating with China on unfettered access to Xinjiang
United Nations Secretary-general Antonio Guterres Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations is holding "serious negotiations" with China on gaining unfettered access to the Xinjiang region to verify reports that Muslim Uighurs are being persecuted, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

The UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said last month that reports of arbitrary detention, ill-treatment, sexual violence, and forced labor in Xinjiang necessitated a thorough and independent assessment. Bachelet said in February that talks on organizing a visit had begun but no agreement has yet been reached.

Bachelet's visit "is being negotiated at the present moment between the office of the High Commissioner and the Chinese authorities," Guterres said in an interview shown by Canadian Broadcasting Corp's Rosemary Barton Live show on Sunday. "And I hope that they will reach an agreement soon and that the human rights commissioner will be able to visit China without restrictions or limitations," he added.

China said it welcomes Bachelet visiting Xinjiang, but that the visit should not be used as a form of "political manipulation" to pressure China. "The purpose of this visit should be to promote interaction and cooperation, and not to carry out so-called investigation on the presumption of guilt," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing in Beijing on Monday.

China's sensitivity to criticism of its treatment of the Uighur minority was underscored on Saturday when it announced targeted sanctions against two American religious-rights officials and a Canadian lawmaker who had denounced Beijing's treatment of them and other minorities. Activists have expressed skepticism about the prospects for a meaningful visit with unfettered access in China.

The Chinese government denies any mistreatment and has said that people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang and the Tibetan region enjoy wide-ranging freedoms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tributes paid to Czech billionaire killed in chopper crash

Politicians and friends in the Czech Republic have paid tribute to Petr Kellner, the countrys richest man, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska. He was 56.Kellner was one of five people, including the pilot, who died in the accide...

'Godzilla vs. Kong' fares well at Indian box office, mints Rs 28.96 crores during extended weekend

The recently-released action-packed film Godzilla vs. Kong is proving to be a major force to reckon with at the Indian box office. The film, which hit the big screens on last Wednesday, has registered a good first extended weekend. Amid the...

MUFG, Sumitomo face climate votes at AGMs as activism grows in Japan

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japans biggest bank, and Sumitomo Corp, one of the countrys largest trading houses, are being targeted with climate resolutions from activist shareholders at their annual shareholder meetings. Shareholders at...

AP Exclusive: WHO report says animals likely source of COVID

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is extremely unlikely, according to a draft copy obtained by T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021