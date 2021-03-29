Indonesia foreign minister: in close contact with Japan on Myanmar

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday she has been in close contact with her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, to discuss the Myanmar situation and COVID-19 responses.

Retno made the comment at the start of her bilateral meeting with Motegi in Tokyo, where Japanese and Indonesia foreign and defence ministers are set to hold a four-way meeting on Tuesday.

