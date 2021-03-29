Indonesia foreign minister: in close contact with Japan on Myanmar

Indonesia foreign minister: in close contact with Japan on MyanmarReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-03-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:38 IST
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday she has been in close contact with her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, to discuss the Myanmar situation and COVID-19 responses.
Retno made the comment at the start of her bilateral meeting with Motegi in Tokyo, where Japanese and Indonesia foreign and defence ministers are set to hold a four-way meeting on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Toshimitsu Motegi
- Japanese
- Retno Marsudi
- Indonesia
- Myanmar
- Indonesian
- Tokyo
- Motegi
ALSO READ
Myanmar civilian leader vows 'revolution' against junta
WRAPUP 1-Myanmar civilian leader says people should defend themselves as toll mounts
WRAPUP 2-Two killed in Myanmar protests, civilian leader says people should defend themselves
One protester killed in Myanmar's Bago town -witnesses, domestic media
At least 2 people shot dead in Myanmar anti-coup protests