Maharashtra: Corporator's son commits suicide in Pune

The son of a BJP corporator allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a licensed revolver in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Pimpri Chinchwad area on Sunday night, they said.

The deceased, Prasanna Shekhar Chinchwade (21), was the son of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's corporator Karuna Chinchwade.

No suicide note was found at the spot, a police official said.

''The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Sunday when the entire family was on the lower floor (of their house) after dinner and a gun shot was heard,'' Chinchwad police station's inspector Sudhakar Kate said.

The bullet was shot in the head, the official said.

''The man was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment,'' he said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and a probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step, the official said.

