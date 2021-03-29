UP: Man found dead in Bulandshahr
A 51-year-old man was found dead with injuries on his neck at a cremation ground in Anchru village of the Shikarpur police station area here, an official said on Monday.Police said the dead has been identified as Ashok Kumar Jatav 51, a resident of Kailavan village in the Salempur police station area.Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Jatav had come to the village about a week ago and was staying at a samadhi. Police have been searching for him since then, the official said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Jatav had come to the village about a week ago and was staying at a “samadhi”. According to the SSP, the victim was said to be a drunkard and had allegedly set a hut on fire. Police have been searching for him since then, the official said.
