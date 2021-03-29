Left Menu

Three soldiers killed in attacks on Ivory Coast military camps

Three soldiers were killed and seven wounded when two military posts in northern Ivory Coast were attacked early on Monday, five senior military sources said. Two assailants were also killed and four others were detained, the sources said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 15:33 IST
Three soldiers killed in attacks on Ivory Coast military camps

Three soldiers were killed and seven wounded when two military posts in northern Ivory Coast were attacked early on Monday, five senior military sources said.

Two assailants were also killed and four others were detained, the sources said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks. An Ivorian army source said the attackers had been identified as from neighbouring Burkina Faso, but this could not be confirmed.

The military sources said two soldiers were killed in a raid on a military camp in Kafolo near the border with Burkina Faso. An officer stationed at another post in nearby Tehini was killed as the assailants fled the scene, they said. Weapons and other military equipment were seized in the raids, and Ivorian troops were carrying out a search operation in the area, one of the senior military sources said.

Thirteen soldiers were killed when the Kafolo military outpost was ambushed last year. The defence ministry blamed the attack on jihadists, and dozens of suspected militants were arrested. Armed militant groups linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State present in Ivory Coast's northern neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso have made incursions in southern coastal states, raising fears the instability could spread further south.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tributes paid to Czech billionaire killed in chopper crash

Politicians and friends in the Czech Republic have paid tribute to Petr Kellner, the countrys richest man, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska. He was 56.Kellner was one of five people, including the pilot, who died in the accide...

'Godzilla vs. Kong' fares well at Indian box office, mints Rs 28.96 crores during extended weekend

The recently-released action-packed film Godzilla vs. Kong is proving to be a major force to reckon with at the Indian box office. The film, which hit the big screens on last Wednesday, has registered a good first extended weekend. Amid the...

MUFG, Sumitomo face climate votes at AGMs as activism grows in Japan

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japans biggest bank, and Sumitomo Corp, one of the countrys largest trading houses, are being targeted with climate resolutions from activist shareholders at their annual shareholder meetings. Shareholders at...

AP Exclusive: WHO report says animals likely source of COVID

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is extremely unlikely, according to a draft copy obtained by T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021