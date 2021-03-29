Left Menu

Updated: 29-03-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 16:13 IST
Gujarat bypoll: BJP nominates Nimisha Suthar in Morva Hadaf

The ruling BJP in Gujarat on Monday announced former MLA Nimisha Suthar as its candidate for the Morva Hadaf (ST) Assembly bypoll scheduled to take place on April 17.

Suthar will take on the Congress' Suresh Katara.

The bypoll in Morva Hadaf Assembly seat in Panchmahal district was necessitated after Independent MLA Bhupendrasinh Khant was disqualified in May, 2019 for submitting an invalid caste certificate after he lost a case in the Gujarat High Court on the issue.

Khant died in January this year.

Incidentally, Suthar had won from Morva Hadaf in a bypoll held in 2013.

Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

