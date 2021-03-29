Left Menu

Kremlin says its close Myanmar ties do not signify approval of tragic events there

A visit by Russia's deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin to Myanmar and a pledge to beef up military ties at a time when the junta there have been condemned by Western countries for killing hundreds of civilian protesters has drawn strong criticism from rights activists. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday Russia's stance should not be misconstrued. "You know we have long-standing and fairly constructive ties with Myanmar," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia has long-standing and constructive ties with Myanmar, but said that did not signify its approval of tragic events unfolding there. A visit by Russia's deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin to Myanmar and a pledge to beef up military ties at a time when the junta there have been condemned by Western countries for killing hundreds of civilian protesters has drawn strong criticism from rights activists.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday Russia's stance should not be misconstrued. "You know we have long-standing and fairly constructive ties with Myanmar," Peskov told reporters. "But that absolutely does not signify our approval of those tragic events which are taking place in the country."

