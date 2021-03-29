Kremlin says it is preparing a video conference with Merkel, Macron on Ukraine and other subjects

Kremlin says it is preparing a video conference with Merkel, Macron on Ukraine and other subjectsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-03-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 16:45 IST
The Kremlin said on Monday that it was working to set up a potential video conference between President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Ukraine and other subjects.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments on a regular conference call with reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dmitry Peskov
- Angela Merkel
- Vladimir Putin
- French
- Kremlin
- German
- Emmanuel Macron
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
March in Paris suburb honours drowned French schoolgirl
French labour minister tests positive for COVID-19
French must avoid lockdown as infections hold above 26,000 - PM says
French must avoid lockdown as infections hold above 26,000 - PM says
Lawyer: Iran charges detained French tourist with spying