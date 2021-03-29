Man detained for killing wife, son in Rajasthan

A man allegedly killed his wife and 10-year-old son by hitting them with a stone in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Amarwasi village on Sunday night when the man had a heated argument with his wife, they said.

''In a fit of rage, he hit his wife with a stone leaving her dead. He also killed his 10-year old son Rahul with the same stone,'' SHO of Hanuman Nagar police station Mohammad Imran said. He said the accused, a farmer, has been detained and being interrogated.

