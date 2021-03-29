Man detained for killing wife, son in Rajasthan
A man allegedly killed his wife and 10-year-old son by hitting them with a stone in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.The incident occurred in Amarwasi village on Sunday night when the man had a heated argument with his wife, they said.In a fit of rage, he hit his wife with a stone leaving her dead. He also killed his 10-year old son Rahul with the same stone, SHO of Hanuman Nagar police station Mohammad Imran said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-03-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 16:52 IST
A man allegedly killed his wife and 10-year-old son by hitting them with a stone in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred in Amarwasi village on Sunday night when the man had a heated argument with his wife, they said.
''In a fit of rage, he hit his wife with a stone leaving her dead. He also killed his 10-year old son Rahul with the same stone,'' SHO of Hanuman Nagar police station Mohammad Imran said. He said the accused, a farmer, has been detained and being interrogated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amarwasi village
- Rahul
- Rajasthan
- Bhilwara
- Mohammad Imran
- Hanuman
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over fuel price hike
Rahul Gandhi, Cong leaders rub shoulders with AIUDF Badruddin Ajmal; can Assam remain safe from infiltrators with Ajmal around: Home Minister Amit Shah at poll rally.
Rajasthan Police nabs 2 inter-state drug peddlers in Punjab
Rahis Bharti from Dhoad band making India proud globally with Rajasthani folk music
Rahul slams govt over plans to sell residual stake in 4 airports