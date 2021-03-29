Highlights

Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION CAL1 AS-POLL-ADVERTISEMENT-FIR Congress lodges FIR against Sonowal, Nadda, 8 Assam newspapers over BJP advertisement Guwahati: The Congress has filed a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP chief J P Nadda, state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and eight leading newspapers for ''camouflaging an advertisement as news'' predicting the party's victory in all the seats in Upper Assam that went to polls in the first phase on March 27.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 68,020 new infections New Delhi: India saw 68,020 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to above 1.20 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL9 VIRUS-STATES-CASES-SURGE 8 states account for over 84 per cent of India's fresh COVID-19 cases New Delhi: Eight states including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab have reported a high number of daily COVID-19 cases and account for 84.5 per cent of the 68,020 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

DEL11 JK-SHOT Municipal councillor, personal security guard shot dead by militants in J&K's Sopore Srinagar: A block development council (BDC) member and his personal security guard were killed and a civilian was injured in a militant attack outside the municipality office in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, police said.

BOM4 MH-PAWAR-HOSPITAL Pawar in hospital after abdominal pain, to undergo surgery Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar will undergo surgery at a hospital here after it was diagnosed that he has gall bladder issue, a minister of his party in the Maharashtra government said here on Monday.

CAL6 WB-BJP-LD-ELDERLY-DEATH Bengal: BJP says worker's mother succumbs to injuries from 'TMC attack' Kolkata: The BJP on Monday claimed that an 82-year-old woman, a party worker's mother, succumbed to her injuries sustained during an attack by Trinamool Congress supporters in Nimta area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district last month.

CAL2 WB-POLL-MAMATA-ROADSHOW Mamata conducts massive roadshow in Nandigram Nandigram: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday conducted a massive roadshow in Nandigram, where she is pitted against her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. BOM9 MH-WAZE-RAUT Had warned that Waze could create problems for Maha govt: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed he had warned some party leaders that Sachin Waze, the suspended Mumbai police officer who is currently in the NIA's custody, could create problems for the Maharashtra government.

MDS3 KL-NUNS-GOYAL Allegations of attack on nuns in UP 'wrong', says Piyush Goyal Kochi: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday dismissed as wrong the allegations that two nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation were ''attacked'' during a train journey via Uttar Pradesh recently and alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was ''making false statements'' on the issue.

LEGAL LGD1 SC-BAIL SC holds hearing on Holi, grants anticipatory bail to accused in rape case New Delhi: The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail on Monday to a Goa-based man, who is the accused in a rape case lodged in Delhi last year. BUSINESS DCM2 BIZ-MARKET OUTLOOK Markets may witness volatile trend in holiday-shortened week ahead, say analysts New Delhi: Equity markets may witness a volatile trend in the holiday-shortened week ahead and would be majorly driven by the COVID-19 situation in the country and global cues, analysts said. DCM3 BIZ-ASCENDAS-IT PARK Ascendas India Trust to buy 1.65 mn sq ft at IT Park in Bengaluru for Rs 1,441 cr New Delhi: Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust) will acquire 1.65 million sq ft area at an IT park in Bengaluru for an estimated deal value of Rs 1,441 crore, according to a statement.

FOREIGN FGN15 PAK-QURESHI-JAISHANKAR-MEETING Meeting with Jaishankar not 'finalised or requested': Pak FM Qureshi Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said no meeting has been ''finalised or requested'' so far with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 'Heart of Asia' conference on Tuesday at Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, according to a media report on Monday. FGN1 US-BIDEN-MYANMAR Biden expresses outrage over civilian killings in Myanmar Washington: US President Joe Biden has expressed outrage over the recent killings of innocent people by the security forces in Myanmar, where military junta overthrew a democratically elected government.

FGN13 PAK-TEMPLE-ATTACK Hundred-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan's Rawalpindi attacked by unidentified people Islamabad: An over 100-year-old Hindu temple undergoing renovation in Pakistan’s garrison city of Rawalpindi has been attacked by a group of unidentified people, according to a complaint registered by the police.

