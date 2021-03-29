Left Menu

UK's Raab visits Gibraltar to discuss post-Brexit treaty

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 17:26 IST
UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab Image Credit: ANI

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab travels to Gibraltar on Monday to hold talks with the leader of the British territory about securing a post-Brexit treaty with the European Union over the future of the enclave on Spain's southern tip. "As a valued member of the UK family, we stand side by side with Gibraltar as we enter into the forthcoming negotiations with the EU on Gibraltar's future relationship," Raab said in a statement ahead of the talks with Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

"We are committed to delivering a treaty which safeguards UK's sovereignty of Gibraltar and supports the prosperity of both Gibraltar and the surrounding region."

