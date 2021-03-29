EU presidents to go to Turkey next week, spokesman says

EU presidents to go to Turkey next week, spokesman saysReuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-03-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 17:44 IST
The presidents of the European Council and the European Commission will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey on April 6 in Turkey, an EU spokesman said on Monday, in the latest sign of improving bilateral ties.
The EU did not give further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
