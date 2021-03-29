Left Menu

Three soldiers killed as dozens attack Ivory Coast camps

Three militants were also killed and four detained when approximately 60 ambushed the camps during more than an hour of combat, the army said in a statement. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks but one of the posts was attacked last year which the defence ministry blamed on jihadists.

Reuters | Yamoussoukro | Updated: 29-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 17:47 IST
Three soldiers killed as dozens attack Ivory Coast camps
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Dozens of militants from Burkina Faso attacked two military posts in northern Ivory Coast early on Monday, killing three soldiers and wounding seven, the West African nation's army said. Three militants were also killed and four detained when approximately 60 ambushed the camps during more than an hour of combat, the army said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks but one of the posts was attacked last year which the defense ministry blamed on jihadists. Two soldiers were killed during an initial raid on a military camp in Kafolo, near the border with Burkina Faso. A third officer stationed at another post in nearby Tehini was later killed as the assailants fled the scene.

Weapons and other military equipment were seized in the raids, and Ivorian troops were carrying out a search operation in the area, a senior military source told Reuters earlier. Thirteen soldiers were killed when the Kafolo outpost was ambushed last year. The defense ministry blamed the attack on jihadists, and dozens of suspected militants were arrested.

Armed militant groups linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State present in Ivory Coast's northern neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso have made incursions in southern coastal states, raising fears the instability could spread further south.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Severe heat wave in Delhi. At 40.1 deg C, city records highest temperature in March since 1945: IMD.

Severe heat wave in Delhi. At 40.1 deg C, city records highest temperature in March since 1945 IMD....

Russia reviews request to register one-shot Sputnik-Light vaccine against COVID-19 - TASS

Russias health ministry has received a formal application to register the one-shot Sputnik-Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine for use, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.Russia said last week that it had completed clinical trials fo...

Canal service provider says container ship in Suez set free

A canal service provider says that workers have successfully set free a colossal container ship that for nearly a week has been stuck sideways across the Suez Canal, one of the worlds most crucial arteries for trade. Leth Agencies said that...

Congress's Randeep Surjewala alleges secret understanding between Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, PM Modi

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday alleged that Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan seems to have a secret understanding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is probably why no FIR has been registered against the CM in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021