Thai authorities force back refugees fleeing Myanmar air strikes, activist groups say

Thai authorities force back refugees fleeing Myanmar air strikes, activist groups sayReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 29-03-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 17:49 IST
Thai authorities forced refugees fleeing air attacks by the Myanmar army to return to southeastern Karen state, two activist groups said on Monday. Thousands fled over the weekend after fighter jets attacked villages near the Thai border held by an ethnic armed group that had attacked a military post in the wake of a Feb. 1 coup by Myanmar's army.
David Eubank, the founder of the Free Burma Rangers, said 2,009 people had been forced to return to the Ee Thu Hta displacement camp on the Myanmar side of the border at 6:15 p.m. They had been living thereafter they were displaced from their homes in earlier attacks.
"There's still fighter jets over the area," Mark Farmaner, head of Burma Campaign UK, told Reuters.
