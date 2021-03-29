Left Menu

Ship swings back across Suez Canal before next tugging attempt, witness and source say

Reuters | Suez | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 17:57 IST
A giant container ship that was jammed across the Suez Canal and has been partially refloated swung back across the channel amid high wind on Monday ahead of the next attempt to fully dislodge it, a Reuters witness and a canal source said.

The source said the ship's bow was afloat in the water despite its change of position, and that the vessel had not become regrounded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

