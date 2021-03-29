Ship swings back across Suez Canal before next tugging attempt, witness and source say

A giant container ship that was jammed across the Suez Canal and has been partially refloated swung back across the channel amid high wind on Monday ahead of the next attempt to fully dislodge it, a Reuters witness and a canal source said.

The source said the ship's bow was afloat in the water despite its change of position, and that the vessel had not become regrounded.

