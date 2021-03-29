Left Menu

Pak court gives death sentence to man for raping and killing minor girl

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 29-03-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 17:59 IST
Pak court gives death sentence to man for raping and killing minor girl

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has handed down death sentence to a man for raping and murdering a minor girl in 2019 in Punjab province.

Judge Nasir Hussain gave the death sentence to Muhammad Imran on Saturday for her murder and life imprisonment along with a fine of 500,000 Pakistani rupees (USD 3,251) for her kidnapping and rape.

The judge ordered that the amount of fine be paid as compensation to the legal heirs of the victim. In case of default of fine, he will have to undergo another six-month imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Imran raped the eight-year-old girl and murdered her in Bahawalpur, 400kms from Lahore, in November 2019.

Police filed a report on the complaint of the victim's father and subsequently arrested the suspect, who confessed to the crime.

In another development, police have arrested a man for allegedly raping and killing his five-year-old stepdaughter in Faisalabad, some 130 kms from Lahore.

In her complaint to the police, the victim's mother said that her daughter had left home to play outside on Saturday evening, but did not return. She searched for the girl and found her body in a room outside their house.

“A suspect managed to escape from that room when we reached there,'' she said and suspected that her husband might be involved in the crime.

Police have arrested the accused and registered a murder-cum-rape case against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Destiny's Child stage costumes go up for auction

Stage costumes worn by pop group Destinys Child at the height of their fame are hitting the auction block in June, along with gowns belonging to Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston and Cher. Juliens Auctions said on Monday that it was selling more t...

J&J, African Union in deal for up to 400 mln COVID-19 shots

Johnson Johnson will supply the African Union AU with up to 400 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine beginning in the third quarter, the drugmaker said on Monday, as the continent grapples with vaccinating 60 of its people.The virus has k...

Severe heat wave in Delhi. At 40.1 deg C, city records highest temperature in March since 1945: IMD.

Severe heat wave in Delhi. At 40.1 deg C, city records highest temperature in March since 1945 IMD....

Russia reviews request to register one-shot Sputnik-Light vaccine against COVID-19 - TASS

Russias health ministry has received a formal application to register the one-shot Sputnik-Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine for use, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.Russia said last week that it had completed clinical trials fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021