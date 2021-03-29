Pak court gives death sentence to man for raping and killing minor girl

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has handed down death sentence to a man for raping and murdering a minor girl in 2019 in Punjab province.

Judge Nasir Hussain gave the death sentence to Muhammad Imran on Saturday for her murder and life imprisonment along with a fine of 500,000 Pakistani rupees (USD 3,251) for her kidnapping and rape.

The judge ordered that the amount of fine be paid as compensation to the legal heirs of the victim. In case of default of fine, he will have to undergo another six-month imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Imran raped the eight-year-old girl and murdered her in Bahawalpur, 400kms from Lahore, in November 2019.

Police filed a report on the complaint of the victim's father and subsequently arrested the suspect, who confessed to the crime.

In another development, police have arrested a man for allegedly raping and killing his five-year-old stepdaughter in Faisalabad, some 130 kms from Lahore.

In her complaint to the police, the victim's mother said that her daughter had left home to play outside on Saturday evening, but did not return. She searched for the girl and found her body in a room outside their house.

“A suspect managed to escape from that room when we reached there,'' she said and suspected that her husband might be involved in the crime.

Police have arrested the accused and registered a murder-cum-rape case against him.

