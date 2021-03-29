Left Menu

Maha: Cops stumble upon teen's gang rape during firearm probe

An investigation into a firearm case has led the Pune Police to unearth the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl who was shot at and injured, police said on Monday.Police have arrested three men and detained two teenage boys in connection with the rape case.Crime Branch officials recently arrested one Shrikant Kale 23 for possessing a pistol illegally.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:00 IST
Maha: Cops stumble upon teen's gang rape during firearm probe

An investigation into a firearm case has led the Pune Police to unearth the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl who was shot at and injured, police said on Monday.

Police have arrested three men and detained two teenage boys in connection with the rape case.

''Crime Branch officials recently arrested one Shrikant Kale (23) for possessing a pistol illegally. During the investigation, it came to light that the weapon was used a few days back,'' said Mahendra Jagtap, police inspector, Crime Branch Unit II.

On the information given by Kale, police traced the girl.

''After taking the girl into confidence, she told us that she and her female friend had gone to Kale's flat in Pune 15 days ago where other accused were also present,'' said Jagtap.

He said the girl and some of the accused knew each other.

''While Kale and two others were outside with another girl, three persons raped the 14-year-old girl in another room of the flat. When the victim wanted to go home, Kale insisted that she stays back. However, when she didn't listen, he got angry and fired a round from the pistol,'' the officer said.

Fortunately, the girl escaped with a minor injury as the bullet hit the mobile phone she was holding.

''All the accused panicked and administered her first aid. They threatened her and another girlnot to speak about the incident,'' said the officer.

A case of attempt to murder and gangrape has been registered at Dattawadi police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Destiny's Child stage costumes go up for auction

Stage costumes worn by pop group Destinys Child at the height of their fame are hitting the auction block in June, along with gowns belonging to Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston and Cher. Juliens Auctions said on Monday that it was selling more t...

J&J, African Union in deal for up to 400 mln COVID-19 shots

Johnson Johnson will supply the African Union AU with up to 400 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine beginning in the third quarter, the drugmaker said on Monday, as the continent grapples with vaccinating 60 of its people.The virus has k...

Severe heat wave in Delhi. At 40.1 deg C, city records highest temperature in March since 1945: IMD.

Severe heat wave in Delhi. At 40.1 deg C, city records highest temperature in March since 1945 IMD....

Russia reviews request to register one-shot Sputnik-Light vaccine against COVID-19 - TASS

Russias health ministry has received a formal application to register the one-shot Sputnik-Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine for use, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.Russia said last week that it had completed clinical trials fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021