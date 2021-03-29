U.S. CDC extends eviction ban through June 30 -- document

U.S. CDC extends eviction ban through June 30 -- documentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:56 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday extended a sweeping nationwide order through June 30 to extend a temporary halt to prevent millions of U.S. renters from being evicted, in a bid to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The order had been set to expire this week.
