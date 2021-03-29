J-K: Death toll in Lawaypora attack rises to 3 with death of injured CRPF personnel

A CRPF constable who suffered injuries in militant firing died at a hospital here on Monday, taking the death toll in the attack in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar last week to three, officials said.

Constable Jagannath Ray succumbed to injuries at the SKIMS Hospital in Soura after battling for life for four days, a police official said.

He said Constable Ray was among the four CRPF personnel injured in the militant attack on Thursday. Two personnel -- a sub-inspector and a constable -- had died within hours of the attack.

Police have arrested two overground workers involved in providing logistical support to the militants who carried out the attack.

