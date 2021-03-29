Left Menu

Delhi reports 1,904 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 1,904 new COVID-19 cases and six related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking that total number of cases to 6,59,619 in the national capital, as per the state health bulletin on Monday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 19:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi reported 1,904 new COVID-19 cases and six related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking that total number of cases to 6,59,619 in the national capital, as per the state health bulletin on Monday evening. So far, 11,012 people have lost their lives to the disease in the national capital.

As many as 1,411 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Delhi stands at 6,40,575. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the national capital stands at 8,032.

The positivity rate in Delhi was reported at 2.77 percent in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative positivity rate to 4.56 per cent. Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has said that a second COVID lockdown in the national capital is "not a solution". "As of now, there is no possibility of another lockdown. We had tried it earlier with not much success. Experts had said that due to its 14-day cycle (of the infection), a 21-day lockdown would stop the spread of the virus but that did not happen. So for me, lockdown is no solution," Jain said on Saturday.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has already capped the gatherings at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces; only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till April 30 given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

